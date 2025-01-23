Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at one of Lancashire’s leading visitor attractions want to make a big new addition.

Chris and Emma Harrison of Thornton Hall Country Park in Barnoldswick are seeking permission from Pendle Borough Council to replace their ‘Secret Garden’ marquee with a large new permanent events building.

The marquee was set up out of necessity in 2021, and the Harrisons now say it has “since become a very important part of the infrastructure at the country park serving a wide range of functions”.

As well as being used during the day, by families visiting the open farm for live entertainment and somewhere to eat, the marquee is used at night at weekends a couple of times a month for adult social events providing visitors with an evening’s entertainment. The type of entertainment is varied and includes live music, DJ’s, comedy, tribute acts and bingo with food and drinks available. The events always finished by 11pm. The marquee is also used as the place where school groups have their lunch.

The marquee is a temporary structure and one that has to be taken down each year during the winter period to avoid it being destroyed by the weather if it were left up. There has already been one occasion when the sheet has had to be replaced at a cost of aroung £40,000 due to damage caused by snow and whenever there is heavy rain or high winds there is always concern that more damage will be caused.

What would the new building be like?

The new building would have two elements - a main building with a lean-to on one side. The main building will measure 36.86m x 14.74m with an eaves height of 5.26m and a ridge height of 6.74m on the western side there will be a lean-to which measures 29.18m x 8.7m. The roof would be curved, giving the building the look of a Dutch barn.

How the new building would look | Aldrock/Pendle Borough Council

The Harrisons say the proposed building would be located in very close proximity to the main visitor building where the marque has been sited for seven months of the last four years, and it will not introduce activity into a new area of the farm, it is located where it can be conveniently used by visitors.