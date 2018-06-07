Boss gave disgruntled employee chance to give stolen goods back, court hears

A disgruntled employee twice raided his bosses' warehouse because he claimed he was owed £500, a court heard.

Convicted thief Jamiel Hayat sneaked into the building where he worked at Harry Garlick TV Repair Centre, when he was off-duty, using door codes.

On one occasion he was masked and escaped from the Albion Mill premises on Albion Road, Earby, with a till containing £160 cash.

But, Burnley magistrates were told, 34-year-old Hayat had also taken a £3,200 haul of goods, including digital cameras, after targeting the premises.

He was identified from CCTV by a director and was given a chance to return the stolen goods, but didn't.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the court that on Wednesday, March 28th, the director was made aware a till was missing from the warehouse.

CCTV showed a person with their face covered, entering at 10.44am, using a code. They then used another code for an internal door and took the till.

The prosecutor said: " The person left by the point of entry.

"The director suspected it was a member of staff and reported it to the police, but due to lack of evidence they closed the case."

Mrs Yates said on Saturday, March 31st , the director was told items of stock were missing.

He again checked the CCTV and saw someone entering the premises the same way at 10.50am.

She said: "On this occasion, he could identify the person as the defendant, who worked in the warehouse."

The prosecutor said Hayat later told the director it had been him both times and it was agreed the items would be returned, but the company heard nothing from him.

Mrs Yates said the defendant was interviewed by the police and said he had entered the warehouse on Sunday, March 25th and disposed of the till.

She continued: "Mr Hayat was asked if he knew he was trespassing and at first said he had access but then agreed he was trespassing. Asked about March 28th, he said yes it was him and he sold the items on after taking them."

The prosecutor went on: "He claimed his boss owed him £500 for work that he had done and said that was his reason for taking these items.

" It was a breach of trust. He knew the codes to get into the warehouse."

Hayat, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the court he had nothing to say about the offences.

The defendant, of Newport Street, Nelson, admitted two counts of burglary. Hayat, who has three previous convictions for theft, was bailed for an all-options report and will be sentenced later this month.