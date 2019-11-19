Bored teen who flipped his businessman father's car on its roof in early hours of morning handed year long driving ban at Burnley court

A bored teenager took his businessman dad’s Nissan Juke in the early hours and flipped it onto its roof, a court was told.

Archie Hall’s father was awoken and told the news not long after the crash near his home on Harpers Lane, a country lane in Fence. He then called the police.

Burnley magistrates were told how Hall, who has severe ADHD and doesn’t sleep much, didn’t have a full driving licence and wasn’t insured.

Mr David Lawson, defending the 18-year-old, told the hearing: "For some reason unbeknown to him, he decided, very foolishly, to take his father’s vehicle in the early hours.

"It’s something he can’t really explain.

“As soon as the accident occurred, he woke his mother and his father was told. His father, thereafter, did the right thing by calling the police.”

Hall made full and frank admissions to what he had done.

The solicitor said the defendant’s father had a successful business and wanted his son to join him.

Mr Lawson continued: " He is obviously keen for him to do that.

"He’s told me that provided he is willing to knuckle down, he is going to offer Archie that opportunity.

"Hopefully, that will be a responsibility that will prevent him from committing these offences in future, because in reality, it’s an offence committed out of boredom or not thinking.”

A probation officer, who interviewed the defendant, said Hall didn’t sleep very much and had a tendency to get bored.

He had previously had a cannabis misuse problem and did suffer from anxiety and minor depression. She added: "He has got the capacity to desist from offending.”

Hall, of Harpers Lane, Fence, admitted aggravating vehicle taking, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and not having insurance, on November 4th.

He was given a 12-month community order, with a 10- day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours unpaid work. The defendant was banned for a year and was ordered to pay £85 costs.