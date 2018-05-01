Boohoo bus partnership is just the ticket

Burnley's biggest employer has teamed up with a local bus company to provide transport for its workers.

Online retailer boohoo.com, which is growing rapidly having recently created a huge new warehouse, has linked up with Transdev Blazefield, which operates buses in Burnley as The Burnley Bus Company, to crowdfund a new home to work service.

The new VAMOOZ buses – V1 from Padiham and Burnley, and V3 from Colne and Nelson – will start tomorrow and will be running seven days a week to and from the Heasandford Industrial Estate on Widow Hill Rd.

As more people sign up to use the saervice, the cost of their regular ticket will fall.

The timetables are tailored around boohoo shifts but the services will be open for everyone to use.

Mike Suban, head of HR at boohoo.com, said: “Boohoo are already one of the largest employers in the Burnley area and our business continues to go from strength to strength.

"We have developed a travel plan which aims to encourage travel by more sustainable modes of transport, thereby reducing reliance on private vehicles and specifically single occupancy trips.

"Partnering with VAMOOZ to create new bus services that will provide cost-effective travel for current and future colleagues makes perfect sense to help facilitate the sustainable development of our Burnley Operations Centre.

“It’s a great message for us to give to our staff – with the crowdfunding approach, the more people that use the new services, the cheaper they will be for everyone.

"The way the service has been tailored to our shift patterns and to where our staff live is fantastic and we know that through VAMOOZ we can regularly review if the services are meeting our needs.”