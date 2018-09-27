Bonfire Night billed as "Burnley's biggest" set to be a blazing hot success

The roaring fire at a previous Bonfire Night event held at Lowerhouse Cricket Club.
An event billed as "Burnley's Biggest Bonfire" is set to attract hundreds of people in November.

The annual bonfire takes place at Lowerhouse Cricket Club on Saturday, November 3rd, and includes a firework display, fairground and hot food.

Gates for the event open at 5-15pm and the fire will be lit at 6-30pm.

The firework display is at 7-30pm.

Tickets are £3 per adult, £2 per child or £8 for a family ticket.

For full information about the event and to order tickets online go to http://www.lowerhousecc.com/full-info-tickets-burnleys-biggest-bonfire-2018/.