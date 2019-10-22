Bonfire Night 2019: Where you can attend bonfire and fireworks displays around Burnley

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and fireworks events to attend in and around Burnley.

There are both large-scale council-run events and smaller community gatherings to choose from.

Here is the full list of what is going on so you can be sure that you do not miss out.

Towneley Park Bonfire

Burnley Council is holding its annual bonfire and firework display at Towneley Park on Tuesday, November 5th.

Prices are the same as last year - £2 for single early bird and £6 for 4 tickets, and £3 for single standard tickets (purchased after 20th October) and £9 for 4 tickets.

Parking tickets are £5 per vehicle and can also be purchased during the same period.

Tickets are available from St Peter’s and Padiham leisure centres, the Mechanics Theatre, Prairie Sports Village, Towneley Golf shop and Towneley Hall (cash only).

The fun fair will open at 6pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 6.45pm, junior fireworks displays from 7-15pm, and the ‘mega’ fireworks at 8-15pm. The event will close at 9pm.

Lowerhouse Bonfire

Lowerhouse Cricket Club will be hosting a bonfire on Saturday November 2nd.

On the day gates will open at 5.15pm, with both entries via David Wren Way off Lowerhouse Lane and the entry gate on Liverpool Road both available for cash and pre-purchased tickets. Fire lighting is at 6.30pm and then the fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm.

The club’s bar and tea room will be open, and extra can bars will be in operation.

Advance ticket sales are online and the prices are £4 for adults, £2 for children and £10 for family tickets. Prices on the night are the same apart from family tickets, which cost £12 if bought on the gates.

Read Cricket Club’s Bonfire

Read Cricket Club will be holding a bonfire and firework display on November 2nd.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £2.50 for children and family tickets cost £12.50. Family tickets cannot be purchased on the gate.

To get hold of tickets contact the following people:

Sam Porter 07725 078001; Helen Booth 01282 772161; Sarah Spence 07564 878997; Carol Newby 01282 777612; Joe Marshall 07809 746226

Padiham Cricket Club Bonfire

Padiham Cricket Club’s annual bonfire night event is returning this year on November 1st.

Tickets do not need to be bought in advance, and on-the-door prices are £2.50 for adults and £1 for children. Under-5s go in for free. There will be hot food vans, a bar and a number of sweet stalls, as well as fairground rides and toy stalls.

Gates and the fun fair will open at 6:00pm with the firework display set to start around 7-30pm - 7:45pm. The organisers say that wellies are essential.

Clitheroe Cricket Club Bonfire

Another annual fixture, the Clitheroe CC bonfire night returns on November 1st this year.

The family-friendly event to be held at the club in Chatburn Road, Clitheroe.

Adult tickets are £5, children cost £2 and family tickets are £10. Outdoor bars will be run by Bowland Brewery and D Byrne & Co., and there will also be an extended cans bar. The tea room and a tuck shop will be open, and there will also be a hog roast and a barbecue.

Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks

The Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display is organised jointly by Clitheroe Rotary Club, Ribblesdale Rotary Club, Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Round Table and Clitheroe Lions Club.

It takes place on November 2nd this year at Clitheroe Castle Field. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £2 for children and family tickets cost £10.

Gates will open at 6pm.