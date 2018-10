A controlled explosion is due to take place in Newton-in-Bowland later morning (Tuesday) after the discovery of a Second World War mortar.

Police and bomb squad officers are in the village carrying out their investigations.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Team 1 are in Newton-in-Bowland this morning assisting the Royal Logistic Corp Bomb disposal unit with safely disposing of a WW2 motar. A controlled explosion will take place within the next couple of hours."