Bomb squad detectives stood down as 'suspicious' package at Burnley sports club found to be safe

Bomb squad detectives have been stood down as the unidentified package found at Burnley Cricket Club is no longer being treated as suspicious.

The cordon has been lifted and homeowners are being allowed to return to their properties around the Belvedere Road area.

Police man the cordon in place in Yorkshire Street, Burnley after the bomb scare this afternoon.

Specialist teams from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were called to the club and an evacuation of around 50 shops and premises was carried out while the teams investigated the package.

Evacuated residents were taken to St Peter's Centre.

Police said the evacuation was a precautionary measure and road closures were also in place causing traffic chaos around the town centre.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding today."