A body has been discovered in water near to a beauty spot in Worsthorne.

A member of the public alerted police on Thursday afternoon after the discovery in a river or stream close to Hurstwood Hall.

The body was that of a man believed to be in his fifties.

Det. Insp Mick Johnson said: "Officers attended and confirmed that the male was deceased.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and his family have been informed."