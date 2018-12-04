Blu Bar opening hours modified by council after police raise concerns

A Burnley town centre bar has had its licensing hours modified after police sought a review following a number of early morning incidents.

Blu Bar in Cow Lane, which currently serves until 8am, must now close at 6am after Burnley Council's Licensing Sub Committee reviewed its opening hours.

Police licensing officer Sgt Gary Hennigan, who had called for the licence to be revoked, said there had been 53 reported incidents this year alone including 23 public order calls, 11 assaults, five relating to vulnerability, two assaults on police officers, one affray, and one drugs-related call.

Following a six hour meeting at Burnley Town Hall, the committee comprised of Couns. Anne Kelly, Frank Kelly and Ivor Emo heard evidence from police and representatives of Blu Bar, and decided that the council's licensing objectives had been breached by the bar on multiple occasions.

Although the bar must now close earlier it has been allowed to modify its opening time to 7pm.

See Friday's Burnley Express for the full story.