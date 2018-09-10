Blooming brilliant garden party for Burnley charities

A garden party helped to raise a blooming brilliant amount for the Mayor of Burnley's charities.

Jim and Maureen Bradley of Red Lees Road, Cliviger, organised the garden party at their home which included a raffle, home produce and live music.

Coun. Ida Carmichael, from the Mayoress' Fund-raising Committee, said: "The weather on the day was perfect and there was a lovely atmosphere. Assisted by members of the committee, the event raised more than £400 for which the Mayor and Mayoress are truly grateful."

The Mayor's charities during his civic year are the North West Air Ambulance, East Lancs People First, BK’s heroes and BFC in the Community.