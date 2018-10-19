Blessed Trinity's magical Hogwarts-themed open evening

Turning the school into a veritable Hogwarts of East Lancashire, Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College have held a wizard open evening, allowing prospective students and parents to experience the magic it has to offer.



As well as the school's drama studio being turned into the famous Hogwarts, there was also acting, dancing, maths challenges involving midget gems, and a giant floor-scrabble board, while the humanities room was turned into a First World War hospital as visitors walked through medical history.

From explosive chemicals in sciences, to dissecting hearts in biology, and hair-raising experiences on the Van der Graff in physics, parents and hopeful pupils looking to get into the school - which has been over-subscribed for the last few years - certainly got a good look at everything going on at Blessed Trinity.

“It was great to see so many prospective pupils and their parents come into school,” said Headteacher Richard Varey. “We know it’s a fantastic school and hopefully our visitors agreed.”