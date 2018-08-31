Black tie ball for hospice

A Burnley law firm has organised a black tie charity ball to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and East Lancashire Hospice.

Alexander Grace Law will host the ball at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Clayton-le-Moors, on Saturday, September 29th.

There will be a three-course dinner and champagne reception on arrival.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by singer Paul Dobie, as well as a charity auction, raffle and DJ.

To book tickets or donate prizes call 01282 930403 or email dms@alexandergrace-law.co.uk.