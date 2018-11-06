Bishop of Burnley: Remembrance is a "privilege"

The Bishop of Burnley has joined the other bishops from the The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) to issue a joint statement at the start of this Remembrance Week.



As churches across the Diocese prepare to mark a very special Remembrance Sunday, Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Burnley joined Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn, and Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster, in saying: “This year’s Remembrance commemorations have an added poignancy as we mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

“This year, Remembrance Sunday also signifies the end of 100 days of prayer for the nation recalling George V’s call to prayer in August 1918 for the ending of the war," the added. "It was exactly 100 days after the King’s call that, on November 11th, the Armistice was declared."

All three Bishops will be attending a variety of events on Remembrance Sunday across Lancashire, from early morning through to the evening, with Bishop Philip in Burnley for the Civic Service organised by Burnley Council, beginning just before 11am at the Peace Garden, Croft Street. Later in the afternoon he will attend a Remembrance Service at St Paul’s church in Adlington at 2.30pm.

“The 1914-1918 conflict tore the heart out of many communities across Great Britain and here in Lancashire, as many much-loved sons and daughters of our towns and villages did not return home," the Bishops continued. "It is always a privilege to join with the people of Lancashire to remember before God the sacrifices across the years of many brave men and women in all wars and conflicts.

“We give thanks to God for these sacrifices and we will also remember in our prayers those still serving their country today in the armed forces; for their continued safety and for their families who support them.”

In addition a whole host of special activities, events and services are taking place in Lancashire parishes across the coming days for Remembrance, ranging from the usual commemorative services on Sunday to special community events.

Many churches have poppy displays inside and outside their buildings while a number have also participated in the national ‘There But Not There’ initiative involving the siting of simple perspex silhouettes in pews to represent fallen soldiers.