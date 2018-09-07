Bishop of Burnley heads to Newcastle for Pathways Mission event

The Bishop of Burnley has headed even further north and is in Newcastle Diocese as part of 'Pathways', the latest Northern Bishops’ Mission event which will see him work with local churches.

Rt Rev. Philip North, the Bishop of Burnley has been joined by Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster, and a host of other team members on the trip, with the congregation in Newcastle Diocese for four days from September 6th to the 9th.

As part of the event, launched in 2015 by the Archbishop of York, all the team members - including the Bishops - will be staying in the homes of people from local parish churches, with the Newcastle event following on from the Northern Bishops’ Mission to Sheffield Diocese in 2016, Durham Diocese in 2017, and Carlisle Diocese in March earlier this year.

“I am really looking forward to ‘Pathways Mission’ and excited about the opportunities we have to share the Gospel with people of all backgrounds and all ages," said Bishop Philip ahead of the event. “My team and I will be doing grassroots mission work at a huge range of events organised by local churches in Newcastle East Deanery."

The Archbishop attends every Mission and is joined by many of the Bishops from northern Dioceses, all of whom work with teams from local churches to spread the Gospel with Bishop Philip saying: “I am delighted the Archbishop has continued to lead this initiative which is now a regular fixture in the northern church calendar.”