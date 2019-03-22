Birthday cards from around the world for inspirational little girl Tia

A brave and amazing little girl from Padiham, who had just one simple request for her 10th birthday, has seen it come true.

Tia Taggart, whose brave battle against a rare from of cancer has touched the hearts of people across the world, asked for people to send her cards to celebrate her double figures day.

Tia surrounded by her birthday cards and gifts

And almost 3,000 dropped through the letterbox, along with several gifts and presents sent by well wishers from around the UK and beyond.

Tia was able to come home from hospital to open her cards in person and her proud dad, Lee has thanked everyone for their kindness.

He said: "What a lovely day Tia has had, in fact she said it has been the best birthday ever.

"I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to every single person who made her birthday extra special by sending her a card or a present.

" It may take a while but Tia will read each and everyone."

In the run up to her birthday Tia received a couple of special visitors, including firefighters from Padiham and Damian Harvey who is also known as Stormtrooper Damo as his alter ego is a Star Wars character.

And she even managed to make a surprise guest appearance to see her classmates and teachers at St John the Baptist RC Primary School in Padiham.

Tia, who has been treated at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital since she was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.

Brave Tia has undergone chemotherapy for tumours in her pelvis and legs as well as rounds of radiotherapy to treat her bone and lung cancers.

Despite everything Tia has been through she is always determined to help others and is a loyal fundraiser for the hospital’s charity raising thousands through her unique Jet Set Angels scheme. And this was a project that started off as a classroom challenge by Tia’s teacher Mrs Carol Carlile.

Children and staff started off making the tiny angels from beads and buttons and, as their popularity gained wings, more people bought them and they have been pictured at locations across the globe including America, Australia, Thailand and even a Norwegian ice station in Antartica.

A series of celebrities, sporting stars and even members of the Royal Family have given their support to the project that has raised a staggering £10,000 with 13,000 angels flying around the world from the classroom in Padiham.