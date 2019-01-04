Béné an' Hot samples on the Turf

Clarets fans can look forward to a winter warming treat at Burnley's next league home game.



Bénédictine Liqueur will be dishing out samples the much loved Béné an' Hot in the 1882 lounge during the Burnley's Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday, January 12th.

Turf Moor currently holds the title as the only football ground in the United Kingdom to supply the ‘golden nectar’.

Last season alone Burnley football fans got through an impressive 1,000 bottles, leading to the home of Burnley Football Club becoming recognised as one of the world’s biggest sellers of Bénédictine liqueur.

Bénédictine is a popular tipple in Burnley due to its strong connection to the region after the soldiers of the East Lancashire Regiment were stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fécamp, Normandy, during the First World War, and drank Bénédictine with hot water to keep them warm in the trenches. The regiment loved the drink so much they brought it home with them once the war ended, and the region has been drinking Béné & Hot ever since.