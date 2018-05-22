Bench unveiled in memory of "caring, thoughtful and witty" Molly

Family and friends of a popular young Burnley woman, who took her own life at the age of 20, gathered to remember her in a touching ceremony.

Molly Carter's life was remembered at Nelson and Colne College, where she was a student for two years, during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Molly Carter who took her own life last year aged 20.

‘In Molly’s Memory’ saw a new bench unveiled at the college as a place for students to sit and think.

Molly's mum, Karen, attended the event which included a memorial walk around Victoria Park in Nelson led by the Stage Fright singers.

Friends of Molly paid their own moving tributes to her as a "caring and thoughtful" girl.

Kim Tillotson (21) said: “It was an emotional day, but we remembered the good times we shared with Molly.

"I think it’s hard for young people to talk about their mental health but we are raising awareness of the services and support that is available and the fact that there is always somebody there to listen.”

Another friend Chantelle Singleton, also 21, added: “Molly was such an outgoing person, she was always smiling and she was great fun to be around.

"She was also very caring and witty. I think getting everybody together has really helped the healing process.”

A raffle raising funds for Addaction was generously supported by donations from local salons and suppliers and a collection of practical items such as toiletries for the mental health wards at Burnley General Hospital, an initiarive launched by Molly's family, was equally well supported.

The family have also led fundraising for the charity MIND.

A former pupil at Rosewood Primary School and Unity College in Burnley, Molly was well known in the town as she had worked at Andrew's Butchers in Burnley Market Hall since she was 14.

This year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness Week has been stress and students at Nelson and Colne College have received information, tips and resources on how to cope with stress, particularly on stress around exams.

Claire Pye, Head of Section for Hair and Beauty at Nelson and Colne College, said: “Molly was in my tutor group from 2013 to 2015 and she was a lovely, thoughtful student.

“Through holding the ‘In Molly’s Memory’ event, we want to encourage our students to come forward if they have any issues around mental health so that we can direct them and help them access support that they may need.

"We also now have a poignant reminder of Molly with her bench so that she can be remembered forever.”

Rebecca Pope from the Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Community Restart Team said: “I’m really proud that the event was a fitting way to remember Molly.

"The sun was shining and it was as if she was looking down on us watching the walk and the unveiling of the bench.

"In Molly’s Memory’ was about raising awareness of mental health and to really highlight the message that it’s okay not to be okay.

Further information on Mental Health Awareness Week and advice and guidance on mental health and wellbeing can be found at www.mentalhealth.org.uk.