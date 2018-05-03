Beat-Herder Festival announces more names

A second wave of artists have been added to a Beat-Herder Festival bill already brimming with diverse brilliance.

Orbital, Soulwax, Django Django, David Rodigan MBE, Congo Natty, Patrick Topping, Denis Sulta, Ben Sims, Artwork and Fisher were some of the first names drawn out of the hat and Beat-Herder has now dipped its hand in once more.

Beat-Herder

Leading the charge on the main stage are Morcheeba. The hypnotic 90s electronic outfit bring their blend of blissed out trip-hop to Beat-Herder for the first time.

Joining them are celebrated Euro-Carribbean vocal group Boney M. The charismatic hit-makers will bring the psychedelic disco era to the main stage on Saturday.

Headlining the Toil Trees on Saturday night is one of the biggest tastemakers of the electronic music generation, BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong.

Spanning a two decade long career, this icon of dance music will bring an experienced presence to the Toil Trees stage, the beating heart of the festival.

Beat-Herder

He’ll be performing alongside a host of up & coming talent, including previously announced OC & Verde,

Also confirmed is legendary house selector, producer, and Outcross Records label boss, Miguel Campell.

Closing Saturday night is Josh Butler, the Leeds DJ and producer who champions deep house, but whose influences mix a broad range of genres, from ambient to hard house.

Six-time world snooker champion Steve Davis and multi-instrumentalist and composer Kavus Torabi have been announced as the Trash Manor’s Saturday night headline – Beat-Herder’s courtyard of chaos, where punk and house converse amiably with reggae, hip-hop and techno.

The duo will be spinning a b2b set comprising techno, psyche rock, and everything in between.

Beat-Herder continues to exist as it did back when it started as a free DIY party in 1998: uncompromising, unwavering and distinguished by an overwhelming sense of community.

Its reputation as one of the friendliest festivals around can be attributed to its loyal followers - friends, couples and families who create new memories to cherish in a bold and barmy atmosphere each summer.

Beat-Herder takes place July 13th until July 15th. Tickets can be bought through https://tickets.beatherder.co.uk/.