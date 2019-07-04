Beach games and circus fun for Burnley Rainbows on a day trip to Blackpool

Blackpool was the destination for Rainbows from across Burnley who enjoyed a great day out in the sun.

The girls, who were aged five to seven, and their volunteer leaders, played games on the beach and visited the Tower circus.

Rainbows are a part of Girlguiding Burnley where they can be themselves, build their confidence, have fun, build brilliant friendships and gain valuable life skills.

Girlguiding Burnley are looking for volunteers to help with Rainbows, Brownies and Guides as they have a waiting list for places. If you would like to find out more or volunteer please get in contact via www.girlguiding.org.uk or with their lead volunteer Louise Fairhurst via burnleyguiding@gmail.com