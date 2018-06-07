BBC Radio 4 to feature Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley-born journalist has returned to the town to record a feature with Pendleside Hospice for BBC Radio 4.



Louise Hulland could be heard on the Women’s Hour programme on Tuesday presenting a segment on how people deal with grief.

In her second feature, which airs during the same show at 10am on Tuesday, June 12th, Louise, a former pupil at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, visits Pendleside Hospice to meet with the ‘Walk and Talk’ group there.

“As part of dealing with my own grief, and looking at how as a society our attitudes have changed with the onset of social media, I came across the brilliant idea of ‘walk and talk groups’,” said Louise, who has featured on BBC’s Watchdog, Inside Out and One Show. “I heard about the group at Pendleside Hospice and thought it would be lovely to join them for a walk and hear about their experiences of dealing with grief in the digital age.

“Initially it was supposed to be a segment within a wider investigation of how social media has changed how we grieve, but the experience was so uplifting, and the group so honest and welcoming, I thought a wider feature just on the group could really help others suffering with loss.”

Louise’s first feature can be heard here https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0b4yzyb.



