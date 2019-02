Youngsters at a Burnley primary school are pulling out all the stops to raise money for charity and win themselves a party.

Every class at Holy Trinity Primary has chosen their own charity to raise cash for during Lent.

Year four students chose the RSPCA and they have been busy making music, writing poems and designing posters to help them raise the most cash.

The top fund raising class will receive an extra £50 added to their charity total along with the party afternoon.