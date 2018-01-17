Barrowford Shows funds benefit village community

Barrowford Show was, for decades, the showpiece of village life.

And now groups from the village and immediate surrounds have benefited from funds generated by the show until its ultimate demise in 2012.

Last year board members decided to go into liquidation and say goodbye to the show forever and decided that the sum – in excess of £14,000 – should be distributed among charities and good causes.

A special presentation took place in the barn at Pendle Heritage Centre when the Mayor of Pendle, Coun. David Whalley, and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson among those presenting cheques.

Former show director David Horsfield, a show president on two occasions, that everyone involved for making the show so successful for so many years and for arranging the distribution of funds.

He formally presented the show trophies to Barrowford Parish Council for safekeeping and highlighted that some f the village show will live on as equipment has been donated to Trawden Agricultural Show.

The Friends of Barrowford Memorial Park and the friends of Pendle Heritage Centre received cash boosts from the former show committee.

Sporting groups in the village to benefit were Barrowford Cricket Club, Barrowford Celtic FC, Barrowford Angling Association and Barrowford Bowling Club and there were donations to the Barrowford Environmental Group, Barrowford Luncheon Club for Elderly, the Lowerclough Community-Business Defibrillator, Higherford Residents Action Group and Higherford Mill Artists.

The village’s three churches – St Thomas CE, SS Peter and Paul RC and Higherford Methodist – also receives money as did the Scouts, Guides, Brownies and Rainbows at St Thomas’ Church.

The final grants were made to Barrowford County Primary School and St Thomas’ CE Primary School.