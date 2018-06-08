Barrowford Celtic honour duo have left lasting legacies

Last weekend the 24th annual Barrowford Celtic Football Tournament proved to be one of the most successful ever.

Games were played across Bull Holme and Swinden playing fields by well over 100 teams.

The new sign erected

And during the tournament the committee led by club chairman, Andy Devanney, were honoured to be joined by friends and family of two people who have been influential in the history of the club, David Jones and John Bickerstaffe.

Andy said: “This year’s tournament was the biggest we’ve ever had with 124 teams over two days.

“We were delighted to welcome family and friends of our founder Dave Jones and of John Bickerstaffe who founded our academy.”

Vice President and Barrowford Parish Councillor, Allan Vickerman, said: “Dave founded the club in 1970 with 10 lads and one girl when junior football was in its infancy. It’s now grown to 23 teams of all ages.”

David Jones Family

David’s widow, Rita Jones, along with her family unveiled a brass plaque adjacent to the players’ entrance.

Former Club Chairman and Lancashire FA Vice-President, Bob Flounders, led the tributes to the late John Bickerstaffe whose name now belongs to the Academy he started.

Bob said: “You only need to look around to see how much this club has grown.”

John’s widow, Eileen, unveiled a new banner which will hang outside the Bull Holme clubhouse whenever the academy is on.

Rita Jones unveiled a brass plaque

Andy concluded: “Both David and John have left a terrific legacy and we hope that it will last for many years to come.

“We will certainly try to continue the fantastic work they have started.”