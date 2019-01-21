Barnoldswick Market future is assured

The future of a long-standing market has been assured after the local town council stepped in.

Barnoldswick Town Council will now run the town's market, to the relief of residents and traders, following a period of uncertainty when the previous operator announced his retirement.

Fresh fish at the market

Town Coun. David Whipp said he was delighted at the news and described Barnoldswick Market as an asset to the town.

He said: "I am delighted the town council has decided to take on the running of the market. There was some uncertainty when the previous market operator Keith Mitchell announced he was retiring, but hopefully this news should reassure people.

"The market is a real asset to the town. It helps to create footfall and trade for all businesses in the town centre. It's something the town council believed was important to sustain."

Coun. Whipp revealed that the town council hopes to develop the market further and make it bigger and better.

He added: "We want to make the market an even more attractive place for people to visit. We are keen to maintain the momentum and we would love to attract more stallholders to the market. As such, we are hoping to set up a market panel to formulate future plans."

One possible event being discussed is a food festival to be held at the market in March.