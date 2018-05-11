Barnoldswick home named as one of the coolest in the UK

A house in Barnoldswick has been named in the Sunday Times as one of Britain's coolest homes.



The Old Chapel House is a Grade-II listed former 18th-century Baptist Chapel that has been renovated to create a luxurious and contemporary holiday home by the owner Laura Hudson.

The home in Barnoldswick that has been voted as one of the coolest in the UK

Retaining many period features, including the original timbers and two of the chapel windows, the original arched doorway opens to reveal a stunning open-plan kitchen and lounge.

Upstairs the property has four bedrooms, with an abundance of character and charm.

Last year, Laura excavated the old deconsecrated graveyard to the front of the Chapel to provide great off-road parking for guests, which retains one of the original gravestones dated 1826.

Managed exclusively by Earby-based lettings agency cottages.com, the property, that can sleep up to eight people, has a spa and beauty salon next door, which Laura also owns and transformed from a dilapidated second-hand furniture shop.

One of the bedrooms at The Old Chapel House

Speaking of the success, cottages.com Area Manager Julie Winder said “We would like to congratulate Laura on this prestigious accolade from The Sunday Times, though we must say that it doesn’t come as much of a surprise!

"The Old Chapel House is in a great location and always has great reviews – its stunning conversion has made it a must-stay property in the area, so it’s fantastic to see it being recognised as one of the coolest the country has to offer.”

Laura Hudson said: “We have worked really hard to offer a holiday property that gives guests something a little different from the rest and are thrilled that it has been recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the coolest in the country.

"We look forward to welcome more holidaymakers to The Old Chapel and can’t wait to hear what they think.”

Laura Hudson, whose holiday home in Barnoldswick has been named as one of the UK's coolest in the Sunday Times.

To book the Old Chapel House visit www.cottages.com / 0345 268 0766.