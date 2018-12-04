Barman at former iconic Burnley nightspot dies at 74

A former barman at one of Burnley’s most iconic nightspots has died at the age of 74.

Mick Barker worked at The Hop nightclub on Trafalgar during its heyday in the 1970s and 80s.

Mick (back row, third from left) with fellow pupils and a teacher at the open air school he attended in Burnley.

The club, which has since been demolished and replaced with a McDonald’s restaurant, drew revellers from across the North West.

Mick, who worked at The Hop for around 15 years, entered the licensed trade as his parents had run The Big Window and Old Red Lions pubs in Burnley town centre.

Mick’s daughter Michelle said: “I have happy memories of going to The Hop with my dad and being allowed to go on the round dancefloor in the centre before the place opened for the night.”

Originally from Sussex Mick moved to Burnley as a child with his family and he was a pupil at the town’s Open Air School based at Bank Hall in Thompson Park. The school was one of several around the UK at the time set up to give children in poor health access to as much fresh air as possible.

Before working at the The Hop Mick spent a number of years working at a bespoke gents’ outfitters in Burnley.

Mick was a keen collector of books and DVDs which he kept in pristine condition in his home in Padiham where he had lived for the past 40 years.

After retiring Mick worked at the British Heart Foundation shop in Burnley and he also enrolled on a number of courses to learn new skills including computing and gardening.

Michelle added: “My nickname for my dad was Mr Magoo. He was a really funny man and he was always telling jokes or making witty comments but he could also be very sarcastic. He always spoke his mind.

“He hated all the new technology though and said that everyone was always on their phone when they should be speaking to each other face to face.”

Mick also leaves grandchildren and great grandchildren.