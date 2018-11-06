Bargain hungry fashionistas set to flock to Burnley Big Clothes Swap

Your trash may be someone else’s treasure, so swap don’t drop!



That is the message ahead of the Big Burnley Clothes Swap that will take place later this month.

The venue for this exciting event is Victoria Mill, in the heart of the Weaver's Triangle off Trafalgar Street.

Burnley.Social is inviting people to head down to a fashion event to swap up to five items from their wardrobe with other style-savvy attendees.

So it is a wardrobe update opportunity, without breaking the bank.

Established in 2018, Burnley.Social is a collaboration project with a mission to show the world what a great place Burnley is to study, live and work. Burnley.Social along with our YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

channels, shares the latest events and news from the town.

Hundreds of samples have also been donated for the event from Burnley-based fashion giant, Boohoo.com, giving swappers the chance to take home something new, aswell as trading in their pre-loved pieces.

Hair stations will also be available to swap shoppers around the event from England-football team hair stylist, Simon Townley and his team plus make-up and DJ’s.

The event will kick-start with an exclusive blogger breakfast, bringing together some of the most well-known social influencers in the north.

Tickets to the event are priced at £5 each for either the morning session (11am – 1pm) or the afternoon (2pm-4pm).

All ticket proceeds will be donated to Pendleside Hospice, as will any surplus clothing, at the

end of the event.

For tickets go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whatson?q=the%20big%20burnley%20clothes%20swap

or ticketsource.co.uk.

