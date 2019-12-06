Barber Jamie's festive gesture for Burnley's homeless and vulnerable

A barber was so moved by the number of homeless people he saw while on a shopping trip he resolved to do something to help.

And Jamie Holgate used his professional skills to deliver 15 haircuts for the homeless in Burnley town centre this week.

Jamie at work in Burnley town centre helping the homeless and vulnerable.

"It's at this time of year that you realise how lucky you are and material things are not important when you see someone who is at rock bottom.," said Jamie (31)

"Being able to offer my services was the least I could do."

Jamie, who runs his own business J H Grooming in Barnoldswick, was moved to act after seeing dozens of homeless people while out shopping with his girlfriend, Victoria, in her hometown of Warrington.

He returned home and a friend put him in touch with Pastor Mick Fleming who runs Church on the Street ministry in Burnley

Twice weekly Mick and a team of volunteers hand out food and drink, help, advice and support to the town's vulnerable, needy and those sleeping rough.

Jamie went along with his clippers for the first time on Tuesday and hopes he can join the sessions on a regular basis.

He said: "It was humbling to speak to some of these people and hear their stories.

"I can't change their situations but at least I hope I made them all feel a little bit better."