A 37-year-old banned driver who didn’t give police a specimen of breath is awaiting sentence.

Thomas Oliver, of Coleshill Avenue, Burnley, was unconditionally bailed until December 17th, for a pre-sentence report.

The defendant admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving whilst disqualified and not being insured, on North Valley Road, Colne, on April 19th, at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.