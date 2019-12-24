Banned drink driver caught behind the wheel at more than twice legal limit appears before Burnley court

A banned drink-driver, more than twice the limit, is awaiting sentence.

John Ashworth (32), admitted driving with excess alcohol, on Wordsworth Street, Hapton, on November 30th.

Burnley magistrates heard he blew 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

Ashworth, of Castle Street, Hapton, was remanded on unconditional bail until January 24th, for a pre- sentence report and was given an interim driving ban.