Banned Burnley driver could be facing jail at next court appearance in May

A banned driver from Burnley who got behind the wheel could be facing jail.

Jason Cawtherley (30) was on a suspended sentence, imposed at Burnley Crown Court.

He had received 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, on Wednesday, January 30th.

Cawtherley, of Woodbine Road, in the town, admitted driving whilst disqualified and no insurance on Monday, February 18th, and being in breach of the suspended term.

The defendant will learn his fate at the higher court and his case was adjourned until Thursday, May 9th.