Banking on the support of customers for festive toy appeal

Staff at a Burnley bank always count on the support of loyal customers for the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal.

And Lloyds customers have not let them down, donating sackfuls of toys, games and books to the appeal.

Mrs Jane Harrison, a customer service adviser at the branch, said: “We have received some wonderful donations from customers yet again.

“They never let us down and this year has been the best so far and toys are being brought in every day.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Every year the generous residents of Burnley and Padiham donate sackfuls of toys, gifts and goodies for children across the borough.

Last Christmas 600 children in 150 families woke to presents under the tree donated through the appeal.

This year items for babies and teenagers are needed. Cash cannot be accepted but gift vouchers are welcome.

Selection boxes are welcome but electrical items, DVDS, items requiring batteries and toy weapons are not suitable.

Donations of large bin bags are also welcome but donated gifts should be left unwrapped and must be brand new.

Drop off points include the Burnley Express office at Business First on the Empire Business Park in Liverpool Road, the Salvation Army shop and Lloyds bank in Burnley town centre, Costa Coffee inside Tesco, Centenary Way and Asda in Princess Way, Burnley.

Capt Maisie Veacock of the Salvation Army said: “Every year the generosity of people never ceases to amaze us with the wonderful toys and gifts they donate.

“We are very grateful for the support because the donations help to make Christmas special for so many children.”

The toys are distributed through agencies in the borough and families wishing for toys must be referred through an agency.