A Band Aid concert is to be held to help raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

The event will be held at Rosegrove Unity Working Men's Club on Sunday, September 9th from noon and the line up of bands, who are all performing for free, include Switch, Covered in Punk, Complete Control 77 and Rock Pawn.

Guest artistes will also be playing in the lounge at the event.

Tickets are £5 and these are available from Dawn or Steve on 01282 424372 or 07766010323.