Ballroom Blitz gets town in the mood for annual Padiham on Parade event

The popular Ballroom Blitz dance night heralded the launch of the hugely popular Padiham on Parade.

Held in the ballroom at the town hall, around 100 people went along to dance the night away.

And many of the were dressed in 1940s outfits to mark not only the start of Padiham on Parade but also the lead up to Armed Forces Week where veterans, cadets and serving members of the armed forces are recognised.

Padiham is already decked out with flags for the special weekend and shops and businesses are getting into the spirit of the occasion by trimming up with bunting and using their shop windows for vintage displays.

Padiham on Parade takes place this Saturday and Sunday and among the attractions are 1940s re-enactments, military vehicles on display, live music, an RAF fly past and on the Sunday there is a remembrance parade and service.