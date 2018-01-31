Balloon release will be final tribute for caring mum Kellie

Family and friends of a devoted mum will release 48 blue and purple balloons into the sky, one to mark each year of her life, at her funeral tomorrow.

Relatives of Kellie Carlin, including her eight-year-old granddaughter, Ella-Teegan, will read out poems they have written especially for her during the service at Burnley Cemetery.

The balloons, all in Kellie's favourite colours, will be released after the funeral service at 1pm.

Kellie, who died in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, had suffered with the condition Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, known as COPD, for many years, Plagued with breathing difficulties since she was a child, Kellie also had asthma.

Although her illnesses greatly restricted her life, she was a fun loving person who doted on her family and her pet dogs.

Paying tribute to her mum, Kellie’s daughter Leah (25) said: “My mum was a really kind person who always saw the best in people.

“She tried to help people all the time and she loved spending time with Ella-Teegan, the two of them were best friends.”

Originally from Accrington, Kellie grew up in the Ightenhill area of Burnley and attended Ightenhill Primary and the former Ivy Bank High schools.

Ballet and horses were her lifelong passion and, as a teenager, her family owned two horses and Kellie regularly entered competitions. She tended the horses with sister, Tegan, who was tragically killed in a car accident several years ago at the age of 24 along with her 18-month-old son, Kye.

Kellie lived in the Lincolnshire area for many years and got married to her former husband, Philip, in her 20s.

She returned to live in Burnley with her children and had just moved to Padiham. Although her illness prevented her from pursuing a career Kellie had worked at Argos and Netto.

Kellie leaves many relatives including her son, Curtis, mum Sandra, brothers and sisters.

Her funeral will take place at 1pm with a wake afterwards at Lowehouse Canteen in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley.

Anyone who knew Kellie is more than welcome to attend.