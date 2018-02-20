Back to the classroom for teacher in waiting Jonathan

Jonathan Bolt is back at his old school desk.... at the age of 23!

He has switched from student to teacher - and admits it makes the staff room chat tricky!

Jonathan was a student at Shuttleworth College from 2007-2011 and left with nine GCSEs.

He went on to study Physiology at Manchester Metropolitan University and has a Bachelor of Science degree.

He has returned to his former school to acquire some work experience before his PGCE starts in September.

He said: "I have always wanted to be a teacher but need some work experience before I am accepted onto the course.

"I contacted my old form tutor Daniel Campbell who is still a teacher at Shuttleworth and he organised it for me.

"It is weird saying first names in the staff room instead of 'Sir' or 'Miss'.

"A few didn't recognise me because of my beard but once I said my name they remembered me!

"It's a really strong school, it has a good atmosphere and the students want to learn."

"I have a brother and sister at the school, Mia in Year 10 and Ethan in Year 8, and I had to sit in Ethan's class - I think it's the quietest he has ever been!

"I am currently working in the Moon Under Water in Manchester.

"I never expected to be working there six months after getting my degree - but it's money to go towards my PGCE and then hopefully, once it's finished, I will fulfill my dream of securing a science teacher's job."