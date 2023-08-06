Lancashire Police were called at 10:32am this morning (Sunday 6 August) to a report that a baby had fallen from the second-story window of a property.

Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene on Heap Street, Burnley, with the baby, a 1-year-old boy, taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.

Lancashire Police are trying to find several people who stopped to help a baby in Burnley on Sunday morning (August 6.)

Detective Inspector Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the baby and family at this distressing time”.

“We know following the incident, there were several people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened”