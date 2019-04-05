Baby drivers and mini cars helping children on road to recovery at Burnley General Hospital

Young patients visiting Burnley General Teaching Hospital will be on the fast track to a speedy recovery thanks to a new donation of a sit-in electric car.

Bowker BMW presented the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust with one fully-automated sit-in miniature vehicle and one baby racer for use in the paediatric day surgery (Ward 27) at Burnley Hospital.

The cars have been liveried with the greeting: “We wish you a speedy recovery!” and will be a fun way to transport children to theatre, who are often anxious.

Consultant anaesthetist Dr Ian Clegg said: “Creating the right environment for children is an important part of our care programme. Hospital can be an intimidating place for patients of any age, so to turn what can be a worrying journey from the ward to the operating theatre into something fun has a really positive effect on our young patients.

“We are especially excited to receive this kind toy donation from Bowker BMW. The sit-on cars will be enjoyed by many children.”

Bowker BMW managing director Chris Eccles said: “I live in Burnley and so do many of our staff. Many have young families. This donation is a small gesture of appreciation. Thanks to the hospital staff for their hard work and dedication. And best wishes to families and patients currently receiving outstanding local care at Burnley General Hospital.”