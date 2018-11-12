Awards night sees Burnley students rewarded for hard work, determination and positive attitudes

Runner Scott Cunliffe was the special guest at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College’s Presentation of Awards to their class of 2018.

Burnley FC fan Scott, who is also a former St Theodore’s pupil, is running to every Premier League ground this season, covering 3,000 miles altogether, raising money for Burnley FC in the Community.

Scott, an ultra distance runner, explained how he worked as a charity worker in South East Asia and saw violent crime and poverty which left him with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder but running has helped him to overcome it.

Teacher Melanie Arcangelo, who was the students' Head of Year, said: "Scott is an inspiration as he took the students through his journey.

"They were enthralled hearing about his life and in awe of what he is doing for charity."

Scott presented prizes to Blessed Trinity students who left in the summer, including individual subject awards and special prizes.

The biggest applause of the night was for Ethan Hunt’s parents, Andrew and Melanie, who collected his certificates on his behalf. Ethan died in March after contracting sepsis.

Head girl Alice Watson, who left Blessed Trinity with five 9s in her GCSEs along with three 8s and a 7, collected the Chemistry and Music awards as well as the Contribution to College Life trophy, sponsored by the Knights of St Columba, and a certificate for outstanding GCSE results.

Amelia Denker, who excelled with six 9s, four 8s and a 7, won the Drama and Geography awards as well as the Progress Award and a certificate for outstanding GCSE results.

Alice Titley won a number of awards on the night. She collected the Hospitality and Catering prize, the History award as well as the Endeavour Trophy, sponsored by Burnley Education Trust, and an Outstanding Academic Progress Award.

Alice took part in the Duke of Edinburgh at Blessed Trinity while also campaigning all the way to Parliament on behalf of her brother, William, who suffers from Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. She was campaigning for a cream, which would help a rash on his face, to be available for free on the NHS.

The Specialist College Sports Award went to Lincoln Pope, who is a member of the academy at Sale Sharks RUFC, while runner Nick Hennessey won the Sporting Commitment Award in memory of former teacher Mick Ennis.

The Contribution to the Community Award, sponsored by the Catenian Assoication, was presented to Thomas Halstead while Caitlin Loder-Helm won the Specialist College Humanities Award.

The Contribution to College Faith Life was won by Francesca Baldwin

Headteacher Richard Varey said: “Scott was inspirational and the students, parents and staff were impressed with his dedication and commitment.

“The awards were to students who got fantastic GCSE results but also to those who worked hard and showed determination as well as a good attitude.”