Awards' night honours Burnley school students who have shown talent and dedication

Students who have excelled in a variety of subjects, shown initiative and talent and also helped others, were honoured at a Burnley school's awards night.

Blessed Trinity RC College welcomed back their Class of 2019 for the glittering evening and the guest of honour was Catholic Education consultant Peter Coady who, over the past two years, has been offering leadership support to secondary schools, including Blessed Trinity.

Former students returned to Blessed Trinity RC College for the awards night this week. (Photo by Andy Ford)

Mr Coady told the audience of parents, relatives, staff and supporters of the school that he loved coming to Blessed Trinity saying: "This is a special school and the values here are not just phrases, they are lived out and I am sure these pupils had a special, rewarding and enjoyable time at Blessed Trinity."

The College Attainment Award was presented to a pupil who was described by her teachers as a 'dazzling talent.'

Eleanor Latham, who achieved a staggering nine grade 9s and a grade 8, also took part in national English and Maths competitions, worked as a sports leader and also embraced the school productions in her five years at Blessed Trinity.

The winner of the Progress Award was Annabelle Uttley, who was praised for her drive and determination.

Students celebrate receiving their awards with Mr Varey, Mr Tyson and Mr Coady. (Photo by Andy Ford)

Katie Dilworth won the Contribution to the Community Award for her ‘outstanding service,’ working as a reading mentor and a sports leader who was also involved in the Year 11 prom dress project.

Katie also represented the school at netball and she turned out tirelessly to help at open nights and progress evenings.

Lance Domingo was presented with the Contribution to College Life Award. A dedicated senior prefect who committed himself to a range of school activities and stood out for using his musical talents, Lance also played the piano at open evenings and in assemblies.

A specialist sports accolade was awarded to Luke Stowe for being an outstanding sportsman for the last five years.

Luke, who recently signed a football scholarship with Accrington Stanley, represented his school in numerous sports and captained the football team to three Lancashire Cups and to the quarter- finals of the English Schools' competition.

Connor Johnson won the Specialist College Humanities Award for his dedication and hard work within his humanities subjects. Connor was described as showing ‘a positive mindset and commitment.’

Tierney Smith celebrated the Contribution for Faith Life Award. Tierney contributed enthusiastically to the planning, preparation and delivery of liturgies, assemblies and fund raising campaigns within school and the wider community.

The Award for Endeavour was presented to Archie Vickers. This honour is given to a young person who has overcome some significant difficulties in school life and Archie showed fortitude in his determination to make good progress at school. He involved himself in the whole life of the school, particularly in supporting younger pupils, and made exceptional progress across all his subjects.

Finally, the Mick Ennis Sporting Commitment Award went to last year’s headboy Matthew Whitworth.

Matthew attended numerous sporting clubs and successfully represented the football team in three Lancashire Cup finals. He also helped to organise primary school sport competitions.

He has also successfully completed the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award and is currently completing his FA coaching badges.