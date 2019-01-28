Award winning Padiham DJ set to make her American debut

An award winning DJ, who only stepped up to the decks four years ago, is preparing to make her debut in America.

Padiham's Nadia Lucy has been asked to DJ for Battle Cancer in Los Angeles in May.

An events company founded to raise money for several different cancer charities, Battle Cancer has already raised £250,000 since it was launched by Pete Williams, a record breaking power lifter from Burnley.

There have been two Battle Cancer events in Manchester and one in London where over 1,200 competitors took part in CrossFit challenge routines aimed at complete beginners to 'uber' athletes.

Nadia was the DJ for those events and she made such an impression that Pete and his Battle Cancer co founder, Scott Britton, asked her to headline Battle Cancer LA and also Berlin and Madrid.

Nadia ,who will celebrate her 30th birthday this year, said: "I can hardly put into words how excited I am to be taking part in Battle Cancer in LA.

"I feel like I have arrived and it can't get much better than this for a girl from Padiham.

"To be given an opportunity like this is fantastic, I am so happy."

Pete said that Nadia was now an integral part of the Battle Cancer team thanks to her drive and popularity which keeps contestants motivated for up to seven hours at a time.

Pete said: "Nadia brings so much energy to the events and her enthusiasm keeps everyone going.

"She is a real asset for us and everyone who takes part always comments on how she really helps them.

"I predict a great future for her."

Two years ago Nadia, who scored her first success when she won the prestigious Smirnoff Vodka and Warehouse Project DJ competition and played one of the biggest club nights in the world.

And Nadia shared the stage with one of her heroines, DJ royalty, Hannah Wants. Before winning the competition James Hype gave airtime to her mix, Nadia's Tribute, on Kiss FM while elite DJ, Mario Piu, played her remake of his old dance classic, Communication, at his set in Italy.

Her own mixes have also received a lot of airplay on radio station Gaydio.

Nadia attributes her love of music and her eclectic taste to her mum, Christine Dand, who always had music playing in the house.

And at the age of eight Nadia's mum took her to see Michael Jackson on his History tour. Nadia said: "I absolutely loved it."

One of Nadia's dreams is to play at Beat Herder, a prestigious music festival in the Ribble Valley that attracts people from across the UK.

A pupil of St John's RC Primary in Padiham and the former St Hilda's RC High schools, Burnley Nadia is a support worker for vulnerable children and young adults.

And it is her great regret that her beloved grandmother, Ann Thompson, did not live to see her most recent success.

Ann died last year at the age of 79 and Nadia had spent many years caring for her.

She said: "She was so proud of what I had achieved and I miss her very much, she was such a wonderful person."