Award winning cafe owner to host Valentine's Day singles night in Burnley

An award winning cafe owner is staging a singles night on the most romantic day of the year.

Kellie Bland will host the event at Burnley's Remedy Gin Bar next Thursday which is Valentine's Day.

And although she hopes that romance may blossom for guests, Kellie said the main aim of the night is for people to have a good evening out.

She said: "We will be having a quiz and games to get people chatting and interacting.

"The aim of the night is for people to feel relaxed and have a laugh."

Kellie, whose Krafty Cow cafe in Boot Way was named as one of the UK's top 10 businesses for supporting breast feeding mums in 2018, added: "A lot of single people whose friends are attached don't often get the chance to get out socially so this is an opportunity for them to come down and have a really good evening."

Starting at 7pm, the evening includes food, entertainment and a disco.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact Kellie through the Krafty Cow tearoom facebook page.