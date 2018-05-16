Award-winning Burnley gym offers free access for Mental Health Awareness Week

A leading Burnley gym is throwing open its doors for all non-members for Mental Health Awareness Week in order to raise awareness of mental health issues.



As well as offering anyone over the age of 16 the opportunity to train for free at Xercise4Less Burnley during Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from the 14th to the 20th of May, donations are also being accepted via donation boxes at all gyms for the Mental Health Foundation.

The award-winning national gym-operator is aiming to help find and address the sources of mental health problems for people in the UK, and will also be giving its staff an extra 15-minute break during the day throughout the open week to encourage an ‘active break.’

“Mental Health Awareness Week is a fantastic time to promote the mental health benefits of exercise and physical activity which is why we have decided to host at open week," said Founder of Xercise4Less, Jon Wright. “Exercise can be hugely beneficial to anyone suffering from mental health problems, such as depression or anxiety, and it’s also great for reducing stress levels.

“Xercise4Less also want to raise money for a charity that is helping address mental health problems, which is why we will be accepting donations for the Mental Health Foundation throughout the week," Jon added.

Xercise4Less Burnley is open seven days a week and has more than 400 pieces of gym equipment, including various weights and cardio machines. Classes are also available to join throughout the week and the gym also offers a separate ladies’ only gym area.

Those wishing to attend Xercise4Less Burnley during the open week can sign up at https://www.xercise4less.co.uk/register-as-a-newcomer/ and those looking for more information about Xercise4Less can visit https://www.xercise4less.co.uk/.

To donate to the Mental Health Foundation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/mhf.