Award-winning Burnley company saves NHS £4.5m per year

Wowing one and all with their fresh outlook on modern business, a Burnley company has won a national prize for Best Workforce Innovation at the 2018 Health Service Journal Partnership Awards.



ESRconnect, an award-winning software consultancy company which works for the NHS designing user-friendly payroll reporting tools as well as time and attendance systems, fought off competition from hundreds of other competitors to win the inaugural award, with their victory announced on March 8th at Banking Hall in London.

The HSJ Partnership Awards celebrate the innovation and excellence demonstrated by the NHS’ commercial partners, with 12 deserving winners singled out by the expert panel of judged for their high-end service and dedication to ensure sustainability in the future.

“Faced with seemingly impossible efficiency targets - and having made every possible economy - NHS organisations need their expertise to maintain service quality within an ever-tightening budget," said Alastair McLellan, Editor of the HSJ. "The companies we celebrate are those that have accepted the challenge to help the NHS deliver during a period of intense pressure.”

Impressing the judges with their commitment and passion and ability to deliver clear value for money, ESRconnect - based at Business First on Empire Way - was set up in 2008 by father and son team, Paul and Shaun Reade, and now has a national client base, offering NHS payroll a high-quality product enabling them to increase payroll accuracy whilst saving time and money.

“We're absolutely elated and honoured to have our work with the NHS recognized in this way," said ESRconnect’s Managing Director, Shaun Reade. "Our software products are in use at NHS Trusts all over the country.

"Our NHS users report that we are currently saving the NHS around £4.5m, and in the region of 1,800 days' work every year," he added. “Our software only exists due to a collaborative approach with the NHS – they tell us the problem and we create the solution.

"Our company ethos, our approach to software design, and our products demonstrate our long-standing commitment to all our client trusts whilst they work hard to achieve their objectives, especially during the unprecedented financial challenges they currently face."