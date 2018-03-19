Award winners join forces for vintage Easter weekend gathering

Two Lancashire Tourism 2017 Award winners are joining forces to put on an Easter weekend bonanza in Burnley.

Crafty Vintage and Shores Hey Farm, home of the Horses and Ponies Protection Association charity, are holding a vintage style event at the Briercliffe farm in Sunday, April 1st and Monday, April 2nd between 11am and 4pm.

Shores Hey Farm was the Small Visitor Attraction winners at last year's Lanacshire Tourism Awards while event organisers Crafty Vintage picked up the Tourism Superstar Award

Having met at the Awards Ceremony, Graham Vernon of HAPPA and Laura Johnson of Crafty Vintage decided to team up to bring to Shores Hey Farm a Crafty Vintage event, in the rolling hills of the Thursden Valley.

Sarah Arthur, chief officer at HAPPA, said: “This exciting collaboration will help to put Shores Hey Farm on the map for tourists and visitors to Lancashire including the local community who have maybe never even heard of us. The wealth of experience from Laura and her team will only enhance the visitor experience to the farm and I know it will be a great future asset to Lancashire.”

Attractions on the day include live music, craft ales, farmers’ and crafts market, children’s entertainers, cocktail bar, collectors and much more.

Shores Hey Farm’s very own mascot Tommy Trotter will also be making an appearance for the younger children who can participate in his Easter Trail.

Shores Hey Farm’s Scullery café will be open as normal, admission and parking is free. However, tickets are available to assist with visitor numbers and are available at craftyvintage.com.