Award for volunteer Steven

A tireless volunteer who has dedicated his time to Burnley parks has been recognised for his contributions by Burnley Borough Council.

Mr Steven Pyecroft received an official certificate of recognition for his invaluable voluntary work in Scott Park and surrounding areas.

Steven Pyecroft

Steven began repairing and repainting benches in Scott Park together with other benches on Manchester Road and around Rosehill and Cliviger.

When the current programme of work to renovate Thompson Park got under way, Steven offered to help there as well.

The programme, supported through National Lottery funding, includes the restoration of the Italian Garden, the Boathouse, and paddling pool.

A Burnley Council spokesman said: “Steven’s particular contribution will be very visible, and is sure to be noticed and appreciated by all park users.

“During the last year he has restored all of the cast iron benches in the historic park. Each bench was stripped back to bare metal, fitted with new sustainably sourced timber and stainless steel fixings to ensure that the benches will last a long time.

In total, Steven has carefully restored and repainted over 70 benches in traditional green and red colours, and has helped in the design of arm rests which will aid infirm people. The paint was funded as part of the council’s commitment to make the borough more dementia friendly.

Coun. John Harbour said: “The contribution of volunteers in our parks is much appreciated. Steven’s achievement is really impressive. The benches look great.”