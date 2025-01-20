Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study from a leading thinktank has revealed that the average annual wage in London is 68% - the equivalent of almost £20,000 - higher than in the East Lancashire town of Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drawing attention to the growing issue of increasing UK regional inequality, Centre for Cities’ 2025 Cities Outlook report has revealed that average workers in London, Reading, and Slough earn in eight months what the average worker in Burnley earns in a whole year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This effectively means that the average employee in London earning £49,455 could stop working in August, have a four-month unpaid holiday, and still earn the same amount of money as a full-time, 12-month worker in Burnley on the town’s average salary of £29,508.

(Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Described as being an ‘annual health check of the economic performance of urban Britain’, the report represents a deep-dive into economic data to not only reveal wages across the country but also assess how cities and towns perform based on metrics including innovation, housing, skills, employment, and productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also revealed that the regional discrepancy in wages could largely be attributed to some places boasting more ‘cutting-edge’ private sector jobs - the places with higher average pay such as London or Cambridge featured twice as many cutting-edge firms and three times as many jobs in prominent employment areas such as biotech and artificial intelligence.

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad