Author inspires children to make their own pet dragons

Inspired by the story of fire breathing dragons, chidren at a Burnley primary school made their own fantastical creatures.

Class Two at St Joseph's RC Prmary School made their own pet dragons after reading the book The Dragon Machine.

The book, by author Helen Ward, tells the story of a young boy who has a vivid imagination and sees dragons everywhere.

The book also encourages children to take part in a range of exciting activities including making the dragons and writing stories about them.

The students also welcomed a dragonologist, someone who is an expert on the subject, into the school.