Author Ben's top writing tips hit the back of the net

A best selling author passed on some tips to budding young authors in Burnley.



Ben Lyttleton is a European football writer and broadcaster whose work has been syndicated in more than 20 countries.

And he was the guest of honour at Reedley Primary School where he spoke about his books and also invited the children to take part in a series of sporting activities, something they were more than happy to do.

Also the director of Soccernomics, Ben's visit was to mark the publication of his new book ‘Football School Season 2’ a fascinating and very funny fact book that uses football to explore weird, wonderful and awe-

inspiring information.